'Just Arrest Me, Bro,' Crazed Boyfriend Tells Police After Shooting GF, BFF Dead: Report

Details are emerging in the killings of a pair of Morris County best friends both shot dead earlier this month by a crazed Hudson County corrections officer whom one of the women was dating.

Anna Shpilberg and Luiza Shinkarevskaya, both 40 and of Morris County, had just landed at Newark Airport after a last-minute girls trip to Cancun with other friends, when they were fatally shot by Shpilberg's boyfriend, John Menendez on Feb. 16, NJ.com reports.

Menendez, 24, angered by the fact that his multiple calls to 40-year-old Shpilberg went unanswered, shot Shpilberg, his girlfriend, and Shinkarevskaya, her best friend, while they were in the car in Newark, according to an affidavit and the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Menendez then walked over to a Newark police officer with blood on him and said: "I killed both of them. Just arrest me, bro," NJ.com says citing court documents.

"This is crazy," the corrections officer said after he was read his rights. "I can’t believe I did this."

Shpilberg and Shinkarevskaya emigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine together nearly 30 years ago, and have remained best friends, NJ.com says.

Shpilberg who lived in Randolph with her son, met Menendez more than a year ago at a beach -- and it wasn't long before Menendez's behavior became obsessive, Shpilberg's relatives told NJ.com.

The corrections officer seemed to constantly be calling his new girlfriend, and demanding she send photos of where she was, they said.

A relative described Menendez's energy as being "off," and said he seemed "like he was there, but not really there at all."

The relative told the outlet that Shpilberg was sending her photos from the Cancun resort and seemed to be having a good time surrounded by friends.

Days later, Shpilberg and Shinkarevskaya both were gone.

More than $6,400 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Shinkarevskaya's family, while more than $46,000 had been raised on a separate fundraiser for Shpilberg's 15-year-old son Daniel as of Feb. 24.

"Words cannot accurately describe Daniel's grief right now," Charles Smith wrote. "His future is uncertain but his main wish is to continue his life in Randolph, the only home he knows, surrounded by his friends, classmates, and neighbors."

Funds raised will go toward Daniel's college education, the account says.

