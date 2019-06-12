Jury: Man Guilty Of Giving Heroin To, Pimping Out Underage Teen Girls In Morris County Hotels

A 42-year-old North Carolina man was found guilty of giving a pair of underage teenage girls heroin and then sexually trafficking them at Morris County hotels, authorities said.

Nearly four years after the crimes occurred, Aldophus Mims was found guilty of giving the then-15 -and -17-year-old girls the drugs before "enticing" them into prostitution at undisclosed hotels in Rockaway and Parsippany, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric Knapp and Acting Chief of Investigations Chris Kimker announced.

Debbie Kooken, 42 of Boonton, apparently arranged for the girls to meet with male clients at the hotels while Mims collected money after the sexual acts were finished, NJ.com previously reported.

Mims, who was also engaged in sexual acts with at least one of the girl, admitted to everything he was found guilty of -- however -- that the two women he was talking about were different than the two juvenile victims, according to the news release.

He was found guilty of human trafficking, promoting prostitution, sex assault, child endangerment and heroin distribution by a jury in Morris County Wednesday, the prosecutor said.

Mims was being held in the county lock-up pending sentencing by retired Superior Court judge Donald G. Collester, presided over the trial acting on recall.

