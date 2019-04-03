Judges: Ramapo College Immune From Sex Assault Case Of Student Raped In Dorm Room

A panel of three judges declared that Ramapo College of New Jersey was immune to a sex assault lawsuit filed by a student because it's considered an "arm of the state" NorthJersey.com reports .

The state-funded college is exempt under a statute granting federal immunity to certain government agencies, the judges at the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia ruled.

Student "Jane Jones" says she woke up in undressed in a Ramapo College dorm room undressed and thought she may have been sexually assaulted at a fraternity party on campus the night before in November 2014, the report says.

Cuts consistent with non-consensual sex were found by staff at Hackensack University Medical Center, the article reports.

Jones' argument was rejected by the appeals court because a "state-created danger cannot be premised on the state’s mere failure to act,” the ruling states.

Five people were arrested as a result of Jones' case, including two who faced criminal charges, Daily Voice previously reported.

Authorities found that the two took turns turns raping Jones, and others watched and laughed as one of them carried her there on his back from a frat party, a prosecutor told a judge in Hackensack.

