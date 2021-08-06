Contact Us
Judge Releases Paterson Hit-Run Driver Who Seriously Injured Youngster

Jerry DeMarco
Carlton Felder
Carlton Felder Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

UPDATE: A Paterson driver who fled after his SUV struck and seriously injured a juvenile in broad daylight last month was arrested this week, authorities announced.

Carlton Felder, 50, was behind the wheel of a 2005 Lincoln Aviator that struck the youngster on Broadway near Lake Street at 3:40 p.m. July 25, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center for treatment before being released, they said.

Felder, who drove off, was arrested Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim.

Felder spent the night in the Passaic County Jail before a Central Judicial Processing Court judge released him with pre-trial monitoring.

