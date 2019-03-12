Judge In Essex Who Said 'Men Are In Control' Calls Remark 'Misguided'

A municipal court judge who sits in East Orange part-time and is an acting judge in Newark admitted Monday that comments he made to a defendant facing domestic violence charges were inappropriate, the Associated Press reported.

In October, the state Supreme Court's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct posted the complaint against Judge Steven Brister alleging a breach of conduct. In February, Brister told the defendant that he can't go at women "like Mike Tyson" and "at best"the defendant should treat women "as if you're holding a feather, just to let them know you're the man and you're in control," NBC News reported.

In a published response Monday Brister said his remarks were "well-meaning but misguided." He also said he has completed ethics courses.

