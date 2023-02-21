Joy Ride: Man On Test Drive Takes Car To Atlantic City Casino, Police Say

A 47-year-old Ocean County man took a new car on a test drive and didn't return it, authorities said.

The 2023 GMC Sierra was later discovered near the Tropicana Casino in Atlantic City, according to Stafford Township police.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, at about 8:15 p.m., Stafford police received a call from Barlow GMC car dealership that a car had not been returned from a morning test drive.

The customer was identified as Jason DeAngelo of Barnegat Township.

Tuckerton Borough police briefly chased the vehicle on Route 539, police said.

Police were later able to track the vehicle to Atlantic City and the parking garage of the Tropicana Casino.

New Jersey State Police Casino Operations Unit helped locate DeAngelo in the Tropicana Casino.

He was later taken to the Stafford Township Police Department for processing. DeAngelo was charged with unlawful taking of a means of conveyance and eluding, police said.

He was being held in Ocean County Jail.

