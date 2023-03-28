'Joker' Sequel Films At Shuttered North Jersey Hospital

Batman, beware. The Joker is causing mayhem in Essex County.

"Joker: Folie à Deux," the sequel to 2019's "Joker" is filming at the shuttered Essex County Isolation Center this week, Belleville Mayor Michael Melham confirmed.

The hospital is standing in for the infamous Arkham Asylum, where Batman's rogue gallery of villains often end up after causing untold destruction in Gotham City.

Residents can expect nearby roads to be closed during filming, while other roads will be only accessible by showing IDs, Melham said. Melham also warned that filming is on private property and asked people not to trespass or leave their vehicles unattended.

Melham did not specify whether he would call in the Caped Crusader if residents don't obey.

Joaquin Phoenix will be reprising his Joker role that won him an Academy Award while Lady Gaga joins the franchise, portraying his love interest, Harley Quinn. The movie is described as a "musical psychological thriller."

