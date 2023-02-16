Contact Us
'Joker 2' To Film In New Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga are starring in the "Joker 2," some of which will be filmed in New Jersey.
Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga are starring in the "Joker 2," some of which will be filmed in New Jersey.

Hollywood is coming to New Jersey.

"Joker 2" will be filmed in the Garden State, a spokesperson at the New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission tells Daily Voice.

The movie — truly dubbed “Joker: Folie à Deux" — will be directed by Todd Phillips and will star Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker, and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

Officials at the  New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission did not say when or where in New Jersey filming would be. 

Parts of the first "Joker" movie was filmed in Jersey City and Newark.

