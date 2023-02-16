'Joker 2' To Film In New Jersey

Hollywood is coming to New Jersey.

"Joker 2" will be filmed in the Garden State, a spokesperson at the New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission tells Daily Voice.

The movie — truly dubbed “Joker: Folie à Deux" — will be directed by Todd Phillips and will star Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker, and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

Officials at the New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission did not say when or where in New Jersey filming would be.

Parts of the first "Joker" movie was filmed in Jersey City and Newark.

