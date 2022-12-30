Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
‘John Doe’ Shot Dead In Paterson

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: PATERSON PD

Authorities were trying to identify a man shot dead on a Paterson street corner.

The victim was shot in the head and arm at the intersection of North Main and Arch streets around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, they said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.

They classified it as a homicide – Paterson’s 22nd of the year -- but didn't say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

The gun was recovered, police at the scene said.

