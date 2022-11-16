Jittery Englewood Driver, 66, Busted With Crystal Meth, GHB Outside Little Ferry Motel: Police

A black bag on the front seat of a jittery 66- year-old Englewood motorist's unregistered car outside a Little Ferry motel led to his arrest on crystal meth and GHB charges, authorities said.

Officer James Serio said he stopped Eliezer Kopelowitz on Bergen Turnpike for blowing a stop sign exiting the parking lot of the Capri Inn in a 2020 Subaru Forester.

The vehicle's registration had expired more than a year ago, according to the officer's report.

Kopelowitz's hands were shaking as he searched for his credentials, Serio wrote, adding that his chest was "rising and falling in an abnormal fashion."

Asked what he'd been doing at the motel, Serio said Kopelowitz told him he'd gone there to meet a woman an hour or so earlier.

Kopelowitz got more anxious throughout the conversation, at one point stuttering, the officer said.

Serio said he also kept glancing at a black duffel bag on the front passenger seat whenever he was questioned about possible drugs in the car.

The officer said he went through a list of possible drugs, each of which Kopelowitz denied having -- except for methamphetamine, which he "feigned being unknowledgeable about."

The officer said Kopelowitz refused to consent to a vehicle search and then "said that he just wanted to go home."

Serio summoned K9 Lt. John Andronico, whose drug dog, Timmy, "produced positive results on both the driver and passenger door handles."

Kopelowitz also "displayed symptoms of recent narcotic use," the officer said.

Inside the black bag were two small satchels that held 10 baggies of cyrstal, two large vials of GHB and glass pipes with meth residue, he said.

Kopelowitz was arrested on drug-related charges, given several traffic summonses and sent to the Bergen County Jail -- only to be released hours later by a judge under New Jersey's bail reform law.

Also responding were Sgt. Adam Warne and Officers Joseph Convery and Gaetano Fernandes.

