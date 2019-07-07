Contact Us
Jet Ski Used By Montclair Couple Missing In Barbados Found: Report

Paul Milo
Magdalena Devil and Oscar Suarez
Magdalena Devil and Oscar Suarez Photo Credit: Royal Barbados Police Force

A jet ski that was rented by a Montclair couple who went missing while vacationing in Barbados was found by the French navy about 250 miles away, the Nation News web site reported Saturday .

Oscar Suarez, 32,  and 25-year-old Magdalena Devil rented the jet ski June 24 at Holetown Beach. An intensive search involving military personnel from Barbados and the United States ensued when the two failed to return after about a half-hour.

The abandoned jet ski was found off the coast of Guadeloupe, an island northeast of Barbados near Antigua.

Both U.S. and Barbados authorities ended their searches for the missing couple a week ago.

