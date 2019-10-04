Contact Us
'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested

Cecilia Levine
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was released from jail Friday afternoon.
"Jersey Shore" cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested Friday in Los Angeles after an incident of domestic violence, a spokesperson for the city's police department said.

Ortiz-Magro was booked on a kidnapping charge with bail set at $100,000, CNN reports.

The incident involved the 33-year-old's on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley, who was arrested earlier this year on a domestic violence charge.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley were involved in a physical altercation when police responded to a battery call Friday morning, the news outlet said.

Ortiz-Magro was apparently tased by police because he was not being cooperative, and appeared to be handcuffed to a gurney in a photo tweeted by a KKTV reporter.

KKTV reporter Gigi Graciette posted a photo that appeared to show Ortiz-Magro handcuffed to a gurney.

The couple's 18-month-old daughter was at the scene but unharmed, reports say.

