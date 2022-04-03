Jersey Shore Snowmobiler Among 2 Killed In Wrong-Way NY Crash: Police

A 64-year-old Ocean County resident was among two killed in a head-on snowmobile crash in Upstate NY, authorities said.

Nicholas J. Klym, 64, of Barnegat, was operating the snowmobile and failed to keep right at the crest of a hill while heading west on Rector Road in Montague around 12:45 a.m. Friday, March 4, New York State Police said.

That's when Klym struck 44-year-old Charles C. Eldred Jr.'s snowmobile, which was heading west, authorities said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Martinsburg Fire Department.

An investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.