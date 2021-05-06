Jersey Shore Paving Company Owner Goes To Fed Pen For Stiffing IRS $435,270

The owner/operator of a Jersey Shore asphalt and concrete maintenance company must spend a year and a day in federal prison after shorting the IRS $435,270.58 in payroll taxes.

Donato DiPasquale, 57, of Brick has already paid up $307,404 of the money, said Michael Montanez, the special agent in charge of IRS-Criminal Investigation’s Newark Field Office

A federal judge in Trenton this week sentenced DiPasquale to the plea-bargained term, along with three years of supervised release. He also must pay the remaining $127,865.79 that he owes the government, Montanez said.

He must serve the entire term because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

The sentencing is “a reflection of just how serious the courts view these crimes,” Montanez said.

DiPasquale, who owned and operated Stars-N-Stripes Asphalt Maintenance in Brick, cut a deal with the government rather than face trial, admitting that he failed to pay more than $26,633.36 in payroll taxes for the third quarter of 2015.

Authorities said that represented part of the $435,270.58 not paid by DiPasquale from 2010 through 2015.

Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Joseph Gribko handled the case for the government.

