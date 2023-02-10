Jersey Shore Nail Salon To Pay $1,000 After Wheelchair Discrimination Incident: Feds

A Jersey Shore nail salon has been ordered to pay $1,000 following a discriminatory incident involving a person in a wheelchair, federal officials said.

The $1,000 fine will go to the complainant, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.

Under the settlement, USA Nails Inc. of Point Pleasant agrees to adopt and post in a conspicuous place a non-discrimination policy, to train current and future employees on the requirements of Title III of the ADA,

A manager at USA Nails had no comment on Friday, Feb. 10.

Title III prohibits disability discrimination in places of public accommodation, like nail salons. The settlement resolves allegations that USA Nails discriminated against persons with mobility impairments by refusing nail services for those using a wheelchair, Sellinger said.

“This agreement ensures that customers will not be turned away from receiving nail services simply because they happen to have a disability," Sellinger said.

