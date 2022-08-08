Jersey Shore Man Stabbed Victim Dead During Fight: Prosecutor

A 32-year-old man from Neptune Township man has been charged with murder after stabbing another man dead during an argument, authorities said.

Derrick Simms stabbed the victim, who was found unresponsive outside of a Squirrel Road home in Neptune around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Linskey said.

Simms was being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institute (MCCI) pending a detention hearing.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Christopher Guy at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Officer Robert Hagerman at 732-988-8000.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Bogner.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.