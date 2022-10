The newest Jeopardy! champion hails from the Jersey Shore.

Cris Pannullo, of Ocean City, beat out four-day champ David Sibley, winning $29,579. Pannullo went into Final Jeopardy with $29,800.

The question? "While working for British Naval Intelligence during World War II, he was code-named 17F."

While Pannullo did not guess the correct answer, he did wagered $221 and won. He will compete again Monday night.

