Jersey Shore Man Found With Rifle, Silencer, Bogus Federal Agent Badges Takes Plea

A Jersey Shore man who was caught with a handful of phony federal agent IDs in his own name admitted also having a homemade rifle and a silencer.

Jeffrey Backlund, 57, of Waretown, took a deal from the government rather than face trial, pleading guilty on Wednesday, April 27, to illegally possessing all of them, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Backlund was arrested after a warranted search prompted by a domestic disturbance in September 2020 turned up “a number of firearms and imitation federal identification badges,” Sellinger said.

“They found one short-barreled, AR-style, .223 caliber rifle bearing no serial number and no branding,” the U.S. attorney said. “Attached to the rifle, they found a tan metal cylindrical device that law enforcement determined to be a silencer.

“Given the physical characteristics of the rifle and silencer, Backlund was required to, but did not, register these items in the National Firearms Register and Transfer Record pursuant to the National Firearms Act,” he said.

Also found were two bi-fold wallets with FBI special agent identification credentials bearing Backlund’s picture and personal information, as well as special agent badges for the US Marshals Service, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and the Drug Enforcement Administration, Sellinger said.

All were bogus, he said.

Sellinger credited special agents of the Newark offices of the FBI, ATF, DEA and Marshals Service, as well as detectives with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, and Ocean Township police with the investigation leading to the plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Martha K. Nye of his Criminal Division in Trenton.

U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan scheduled sentencing for Sept. 13.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.