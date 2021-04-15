Jersey Shore Man, 68, Who Lured Out-Of-State Teen Admits Collecting Raw Sexual Videos From Her

A 68-year-old Monmouth County man who local authorities said had sex with an out-of-state girl he lured to his home after posing as a young boy struck a deal with federal prosecutors, pleading guilty to child porn possession.

Local authorities had removed the child from the Union Beach home of Herman Christopher Jensen when the FBI began investigating his online activities.

They soon learned that Jensen had assumed the identity of a 17-year-old boy named Kevin Bennett on Facebook “in order to entice and solicit [the girl] to send nude and sexually explicit images over the internet,” Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

Jensen lured the victim into a romantic relationship over the course of several months, then requested nude and semi-nude photographs from her via Messenger, Honig said.

The victim obliged and, before long, Jensen was receiving “increasingly explicit videos,” she said.

After telling the truth, Jensen continued communicating with the victim through his own Facebook page, the U.S. attorney said.

The victim traveled to New Jersey to live with Jensen in December 2018, she said.

Rather than face a stiffer sentence had he been convicted in a trial, Jensen sought leniency by pleading guilty to possession of child pornography via a teleconference with U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan in Trenton.

The judge scheduled sentencing for Sept. 14.

Honig credited special agents and task force officers of the FBI and its Red Bank Resident Agency Jersey Shore Gang and Criminal Organization Task Force with the investigation. She also thanked Union Beach police for their assistance.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Perry Farhat of Honig’s Government Frauds Unit in Newark.

