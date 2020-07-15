Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Mahwah Man, 87, Threatens Painters With Knife, Coaxed From Condo By Sergeant On Ladder
News

Jersey Shore Lottery Winners Split $770K Jackpot

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Quick Chek in South Plainfield
Quick Chek in South Plainfield Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two lucky tickets sold in Middlesex County matched all five numbers in Tuesday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing to split the $770,036 jackpot, officials said. 

Each winning ticket, sold by stores in South Plainfield and Spotswood, is worth $385,018, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning tickets were sold at Quick Chek, 317 Durham Ave. in South Plainfield and Shoprite of Spotswood in 380 Summerhill Road, Spotswood.

The winning numbers were: 02, 06, 21, 37, and 42. The XTRA number was: 03. The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.