Jersey Shore HS Teacher Had Sexual Relationship With Student For 4 Years: Prosecutor

A Jersey Shore high school English teacher has been arrested and criminally charged with having a longterm sexual relationship with a former student, starting when she was enrolled at the school, authorities said.

Michael F. Canning, 41, a Long Branch resident and English teacher at Red Bank Regional High School, was charged with sexual assault, endangering and criminal sexual contact, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago

The alleged criminal conduct by Canning began in 2015, when the victim was a junior, and extended into 2019, Santiago said citing an investigation involving members of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and the Red Bank Police Department.

Canning allegedly engaged in sexual acts with the victim at various locations in Red Bank, Little Silver, and Shrewsbury, the prosecutor said.

Canning was arrested without incident in Oceanport on Saturday, Nov. 12 and taken to Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI), where he remained incarcerated.

“These allegations constitute an egregious betrayal of the immense degree of.faith we place upon teachers to always act in the best interests of the young minds they are entrusted to develop and educate,” Santiago said.

This matter remains under joint investigation by members of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and Red Bank Police Department. Anyone with information about Canning’s activities is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443 or Red Bank Police Department Detective Paul Perez at 732-530-2700.

