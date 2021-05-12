Jersey Shore Home Used To Film 'Amityville Horror' Catches Fire

A 10-room Ocean County home where the 1979 movie “The Amityville Horror” was filmed was damaged by fire early Wednesday, authorities said.

Toms River police and firefighters were called to 18 Brooks Road about 1:30 a.m. on a report of an explosion and fire.

The fire was not considered to be suspicious and no one was hurt. A neighbor told first responders that no one was inside the home,

Firefighters found an active fire on the deck in the back of the home that was quickly knocked down by Toms River Fire Company 1 and Dover Fire Company, officials said.

The fire caused a propane tank to explode on the deck, they said.

The colonial-style home in was built in the 1920s, but its exterior was altered to look like the haunted home in Amityville, Long Island.

For the movie, a superstructure was built around the outside to make it look like the home in Amityville, New York, whose owners claimed was possessed by evil spirits.

Ronald DeFeo Jr. killed his mother, father and siblings at the Amityville home in 1974. DeFeo died in earlier this year at the Sullivan Correctional Facility in upstate New York while serving a 25-years-to-life prison sentence.

