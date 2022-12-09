Jersey Shore High School Soccer Goalie Jocelyn Walters Wanted To See The World Happy

A community is coming together to mourn the tragic death of a Jersey Shore teen.

Jocelyn Walters, affectionately known as "Jocey," died suddenly on Sept. 9, those who knew her say.

A GoFundMe page organized by Rachel Hollywood seeks to raise funds for her grieving family from Belford.

Whip-smart and an aspiring lawyer, Jocelyn was a high school sophomore and loved soccer, Hollywood said, noting she was an "outstanding goalie."

"More than anything, she was kind," Hollywood said. "She rooted for the success of everyone around her and wanted to see the world happy! Beautiful inside and out, Jocey loved her family deeply. She and her older sister Keira were a year apart and the closest of friends."

Cathy Murawski shared the fundraiser on her Facebook page and wrote, "For the second time in 9 months Middletown has sadly lost another student-athlete to Suicide ... So sad…Bullying needs to stop. Bullying is done in all forms, think before you speak."

GoFundMe wrote: "Normally, we do not share any GoFundMe created in light of a suicide. However, September is recognized as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and National Suicide Prevention Week just recently ended (9/4 – 9/10)."

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.