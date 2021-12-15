Jersey Shore Chiropractor, 73, With Fraud History Files 261 Bogus Insurance Claims, State Says

A Bayonne-based chiropractor from the Jersey Shore with an insurance fraud conviction already on his record did it again, state authorities charged.

Charles B. Boas, 73, of Matawan, got probation seven years ago after pleading guilty to collecting nearly $13,000 through bogus claims, records show.

State officials announced Wednesday that they'd caught him in an even bigger scam -- this time involving hundreds of false submissions to Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield.

A grand jury in Trenton indicted Boas on 261 counts involving health care claims fraud, theft by deception and tax evasions, Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck and Insurance Fraud Prosecutor Tracy M. Thompson said.

Between Dec. 12, 2016 and March 13, 2018, the indictment says, Boas "submitted, or caused to be submitted, 261 fraudulent health care claims to HBCBS for payment or reimbursement for health care services purportedly rendered to patients on various dates."

Boas, whose office is at Broadway and 43rd Street in Bayonne, collected at least $75,000 for services he never rendered, it says.

He also failed to pay $31,560.78 in state taxes for income earned in 2016 and $65,525.79 for income earned in 2017, for which he was charged, Bruck and Thompson said.

Deputy Attorney General Cameron A. Boyd secured the indictment following an investigation by the state Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor, they said.

Assisting with the investigation were Detective Janet Thai, Lt. Cortney Lawrence, Lt. Joseph Waters, Sgt. Amy Carson, Detectives Ryan Young, Dawn Ryan, Janelle Tijong, Janet Amberg, and Suzanna Lopez, Civil Investigators Anthony Mihalow and Jordan Thompson, HBCBS Investigators Nicole Sellitto and Ashley Krul and Special Agent Mike Dolan from the New Jersey Department of Treasury.

Anyone with information about possible insurance fraud can report it anonymously by calling the toll-free hotline at 877-55-FRAUD or by visiting the website (NJInsuranceFraud.org) Thompson said.

