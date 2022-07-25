Jersey Club Music Icon DJ Tim Dolla Dead At 39

One of the founding fathers of the Jersey Club music scene has died.

Tim Foster, known widely as DJ Tim Dolla, was 39 years old.

Details surrounding his death were not immediately clear. His family posted funeral service details to his Instagram page last week.

"He was a[sic] unstoppable force to be reckoned with, a pioneer who helped spearhead our Jersey Club movement," his music crew, Brick Bandits, wrote on Instagram.

"Tim was an ambassador for the culture, teaching and mentoring many along his journey as DJ/Producer.

"He was an icon though he didn't see himself as one. He was the people's champ who many of times cheered much harder for you than he did for himself."

Born in Newark, Dolla helped produce the fast-paced, bouncy dance music identified by the kick drum triplets that swept the North Jersey club scene in the early 2000s.

Dolla was a member of a crew known as the Brick Bandits, who drew inspiration of Baltimore's house and hip-hop music hybrid to produce the songs that would later become Jersey Club beats.

One of Dolla's most popular songs is "Swing Dat," which the DJ said was created to give the MC's a break, NJ Advance Media reports.

"Tim's goal was to make everyone around him better, I believe he accomplished that," Brick Bandits wrote. "He was humble and funny as shit! There was never a dull moment when you were around him. I don't ever think anyone has ever seen him upset, if he ever was he never showed it because even then he was cracking jokes.

"DJ Tim Dolla is the JERSEY CLUB KING!!! NO ONE has done more for our culture and genre than he did."

A massive party will honor Dolla's life this week in Roselle.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.