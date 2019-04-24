Jersey City Rally In Favor Of Licenses For Undocumented Immigrants Planned

A May 1 rally is planned near the Statue of Liberty to express support for pending legislation in New York and New Jersey that would grant drivers licenses to applicants regardless of immigration status.

The rally begins at noon at the J. Owen Grundy Pier at Hudson Street /Exchange Place in Jersey City, according to Service Employees Union International 32BJ, a labor union helping organize the event.

Immigrant and other labor rights groups are expected to take part.

The rally is meant to highlight the benefits of the proposed laws pending in both New York and New Jersey, which supporters say would improve road safety and help the region's economy, organizers said in a statement.

Gov. Phil Murphy has renewed a years-long effort to permit qualified drivers to obtain licenses regardless of immigration status. Several lawmakers have introduced bills but the effort in the Legislature has stalled so far, NJ.com reported in January.

New Jersey, which would join 12 other states and the District of Columbia that issue licenses to undocumented immigrants, is home to an estimated 466,000 undocumented people of driving age, according to New Jersey Policy Perspective.

