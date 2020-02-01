Jersey City Man Gets Life In Prison For Killing Baby

A 29-year-old Jersey City man will spend the rest of his life in prison for beating an almost-2-year-old boy to death.

Andrew Howard-French was sentenced Friday by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Patrick Arre to life in state prison for the 2018 murder of 23-month-old Bryce Sparrow, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Howard-French must serve 85 percent of 75 years -- or 63 years and 9 months -- before he is eligible for parole.

The judge also sentenced Howard-French to five years in state prison for endangering an injured victim, which will run consecutive to the life sentence.

Howard-French was sentenced to 10 years in state prison to run concurrent to the life sentence.

Howard-French was babysitting Baby Bryce was when he reported the child was suffering from heat exhaustion on a day where temps soared past 90 degrees in July 2018.

Jersey City EMS and firefighters responded to 115 Wagenen Ave., and the baby was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has declared the cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death to be homicide.

A week later, Howard-French was arrested. He was convicted in October following a two-week trial, and one-and-a-half days of deliberation by a jury.

