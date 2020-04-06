Jersey City Councilman Michael Yun Dies Of Coronavirus

Jersey City Councilman Michael Yun has died of coronavirus, officials said.

Yun's death was announced by Mayor Steven Fulop Monday on Twitter.

"He was a great co worker and a tireless advocate for the people of #JerseyCity," Fulop said.

"More than that he was a great father, husband, and grandfather. I can speak for the entire JC community that we are devastated."

Yun was elected to the city council in 2013. His current term is set to expire in December 2021.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.