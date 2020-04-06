Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Jersey City Councilman Michael Yun Dies Of Coronavirus

Cecilia Levine
Jersey City Councilman Michael Yun
Jersey City Councilman Michael Yun Photo Credit: Michael Yun

Jersey City Councilman Michael Yun has died of coronavirus, officials said.

Yun's death was announced by Mayor Steven Fulop Monday on Twitter.

"He was a great co worker and a tireless advocate for the people of #JerseyCity," Fulop said.

"More than that he was a great father, husband, and grandfather. I can speak for the entire JC community that we are devastated."

Yun was elected to the city council in 2013. His current term is set to expire in December 2021.

