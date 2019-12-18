Jersey City BOE Member Called Jews 'Brutes' In Wake Of Shootings: Report

Officials including Mayor Steven Fulop of Jersey City and Gov. Phil Murphy are calling on a board of education member to step down over antisemitic remarks she made in connection with the deadly attack on a kosher supermarket last week, News 4 New York reported.

Joan Terrell Paige referred to Jews as "brutes" in remarks made on Facebook and suggested the two shooters may have been motivated by a legitimate grievance in the attack in the JC Kosher supermarket on Martin Luther King Drive Dec. 10. Three people were killed in the market by the shooters, David Anderson and Francine Graham.

Anderson and Graham were killed by police as they were holed up in the market during a protracted gun battle that terrorized the city for hours.

Immediately prior to the attack, either Anderson or Graham are believed to have killed Detective Joseph Seals in Bayview Cemetery about a mile from the market. Seals, who belonged to an elite Jersey City police unit tasked with reducing gun violence, was in the cemetery conducting an investigation. His funeral, attended by thousands of fellow law enforcement officers, was held Tuesday.

Paige, the board member, said the Orthodox Jews who have been moving into the Greenville section of the city in recent years have pressured the African-Americans who have lived there for generations to sell or move away. The market where the attack occurred is in Greenville.

Authorities have said Anderson and Graham appear to have been motivated by a hatred of law enforcement and the Jewish community.

