A winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket was sold in Morris County.

A ticket matching all five numbers for Wednesday’s drawing was sold at Dover Liquors on West Blackwell Street in Dover.

The winning numbers were: 02, 04, 28, 30, and 40. The XTRA number was 02.

The lucky winner will take home a prize of $549,629.

