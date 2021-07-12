Jersey Cash 5 Players Split $1 Million Lottery Jackpot

There are a pair of lucky Jersey Cash 5 players who will split a jackpot worth more than $1 million, officials said.

Both state Lottery players matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $1,040,542 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Sunday's drawing.

Each ticket is worth $520,271.

The winning numbers were: 12, 24, 26, 34, and 44 and the XTRA number was: 03.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

The prize-winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

Burlington County : Bob’s Corner Deli at 488 Delaware Ave. in Roebling; and,

: Bob’s Corner Deli at 488 Delaware Ave. in Roebling; and, Middlesex County: Vida Inc. at 64 Jackson St. in South River.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.