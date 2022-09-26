Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Winners Split $722K Jackpot At Superfood Market

A pair of Jersey Cash 5 Lottery players will split a $722,320 jackpot, state officials said.

Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn on Friday, Sept. 23.

The winning numbers were: 02, 06, 19, 22, and 23 and the XTRA number was: 04.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

Both tickets were sold at Superfood Fresh Supermarket, 738 Union Ave., Middlesex in Middlesex County.

