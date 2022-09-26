Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Bicyclist, 14, From Ridgewood Struck By SUV In Glen Rock
News

Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Winners Split $722K Jackpot At Superfood Market

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Superfood Fresh Supermarket sold both winning tickets.
Superfood Fresh Supermarket sold both winning tickets. Photo Credit: Superfood Fresh Supermarket

A pair of Jersey Cash 5 Lottery players will split a $722,320 jackpot, state officials said.

Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn on Friday, Sept. 23.

The winning numbers were: 02, 06, 19, 22, and 23 and the XTRA number was: 04. 

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. 

Both tickets were sold at Superfood Fresh Supermarket, 738 Union Ave., Middlesex in Middlesex County.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.