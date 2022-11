One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $150,877 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Tuesday, Nov. 1, state Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 01, 08, 23, 33 and 36 and the XTRA number was: 03.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

The winning ticket was sold at S & D Fuel, 5601 Route 9, Tuckerton in Burlington County.

