Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Wins $651K

One lucky Jersey Cash 5 player won big on Sunday night, state Lottery officials said.

Their ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $650,969 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot.

The winning numbers were: 01, 02, 13, 37, and 43 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at Krauszer’s Food, 740 Brewers Bridge Road, Jackson in Ocean County.

