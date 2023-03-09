Jersey Cash 5 Green Ball Wins $50K Prize

A new "green ball" drawing in the Jersey Cash 5 game had a $50,000 winner, state Lottery officials said.

The Lottery launched its Jersey Cash 5 Green Ball promotion on Monday, March 6, and the first Green Ball was drawn following the Wednesday, March 8, Jersey Cash 5 drawing.

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $50,000 Green Ball jackpot.

The winning Green Ball ticket was sold at Quick Chek #105, 605 River Rd., Piscataway in Middlesex County.

The Green Ball numbers were: 02, 05, 06, 11 and 21. The XTRA number was 02.

The winning numbers for the Jersey Cash 5 regular drawing on Wednesday, March 8, were: 06, 25, 30, 31 and 42. The XTRA number was 02.

