Jeep Topples Traffic Light In Waldwick

Jerry DeMarco
The crash closed the Waldwick intersection. Photo Credit: WALDWICK FD

A 17-year-old driver escaped injury when her Jeep knocked down a traffic light and damaged a junction box in Waldwick, authorities said.

The borough driver's vehicle came to rest in a wooded area off the corner of Sheridan Avenue and East Prospect Street at 9:50 p.m. Sunday, March 6, Police Chief Mark F. Messner said.

Waldwick firefighters tended to a smoke condition in the engine, the DPW blocked off the area and the state Department of Transportation was notified, the chief said.

The vehicle was towed and no summonses were issued, he said.

