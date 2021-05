PHOTOS: A Jeep struck a pole and caught fire overnight in Ridgefield Park.

The driver quickly got out and wasn't seriously injured in the crash on Teaneck Road near Barnes Drive around 3:30 a.m. Friday, responders said.

Ridgefield Park firefighters doused the blaze within minutes.

Flames singed the pole and part of a resident's lawn.

A PSE&G crew was summoned for repairs.

