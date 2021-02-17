Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hudson Corrections Officer Accused Of Shooting Lover, Her Friend Dead In Newark
News

JACKPOT: Atlantic City Gambler Wins $1.1 Million On $5 Bet Then Dishes Out $50K Tip To Dealers

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Frank Nagy won $1.1 million on Tropicana AC's Four Card Poker Progressive with a $5 bet.
Frank Nagy won $1.1 million on Tropicana AC's Four Card Poker Progressive with a $5 bet. Photo Credit: Tropicana AC Facebook

A New Jersey poker player who gambled just $5 and won a staggering $1.1 million paid it forward by dishing out a generous $50,000 tip to dealers.

Monmouth County resident Frank Nagy won the jackpot during a trip to the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City, NJ.com reports.

Afterward, Nagy offered $50,000 to the dealers working at the casino, where he is a longtime player, the outlet reports.

Nagy’s payout is the highest jackpot on a game of progressive poker in the history of Caesars Entertainment, Tropicana’s parent company. The last jackpot win occurred in August 2019, the report says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.