Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Responders: Emotionally Disturbed Frequent Offender Seized In Dumont After Brief SWAT Standoff
News

Jackknifed Tanker Truck Closes Route 208 Right Before Evening Rush

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Route 208 at Harristown Road
Route 208 at Harristown Road Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A jack-knifed tanker truck closed southbound Route 208 at the Glen Rock/Fair Lawn border just before the beginning of Monday's evening rush.

"Extensive traffic delays are expected through rush-hour," Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said shortly after 5 p.m. "Motorists are asked to find alternate routes where possible."

Severe backups immediately began following the crash just beyond the Harristown Road around 4 p.m., Ackermann said.

"A fuel truck struck the back of a truck and carrier combo, causing the fuel truck to jackknife and spill fuel onto the highway," he said.

No injuries were reported, the chief said.

Glen Rock firefighters began cleaning up a fuel spill while awaiting a state Department of Transportation crew, he said. 

Citywide Towing dispatched a heavy wrecker to remove the rig.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.