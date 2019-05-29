It's Official: Tornado Touched Down In Stanhope, NWS Says

Field investigators from the National Weather Service have determined that a tornado touched down in Stanhope, the agency announced Wednesday afternoon.

Much of northern New Jersey was under a tornado watch and the region was subjected to high winds and heavy rains between about 9 and 10 p.m. Tuesday night, but so far it appears only the Sussex County community was hit by a twister.

Details about the tornado, such as its speed and path, were still being determined. The agency's Mount Holly office expected to release that data later Wednesday.

Lenape Valley High School sustained damage shortly after a tornado warning was issued for the area. The school was closed Wednesday.

Investigators were also examining debris in Berks County, Pa., to determine if a tornado touched down there as well.

