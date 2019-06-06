IT'S OFFICIAL: New Valley Hospital Approved In Paramus

The Valley Hospital is one step closer to its new Paramus campus.

The borough's Planning Board on Thursday night unanimously approved the seven-story, 362-bed plan for a 40-acre parcel near Winters Avenue, NorthJersey.com reports .

The main entrance will be located at Valley Health Plaza and Winters Avenue, across the street from the Luckow Pavilion, Valley's same-day-surgery and comprehensive cancer center.

The hospital -- which will replace the health network's current Ridgewood location -- is expected to be complete in 2023.

The facility will have single-patient rooms and a five-story parking garage -- both with a green roof for environmental protection purposes.

The New Valley Hospital will be across from the Luckow Pavillion.

Changes to nearby streets as part of the project will include a left-turn access lane in and out of Parkway Elementary School allowing drivers to go east. The hospital will also pay for a new traffic signal on Winters Avenue adding left turn lanes to both north and southbound sides of the roadway.

An anonymous donor put $20 million toward the $735 million project, and the Bolger Foundation gave $15 million.

Click here to follow the project.

