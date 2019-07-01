'It's About Time': South Hackensack Police Swear In First Female Officer

Three new officers were sworn into the South Hackensack Police Department Monday night, including the department's first-ever female, Ashley LaGrosa.

The 20-year-old Hillsdale native, who comes from a family of law enforcement, was a dispatcher for the Hackensack and Hillsdale police departments.

Her uncle, Robert Francaviglia, is the current police chief in Hillsdale, where her grandfather, Robert Francaviglia Sr., retired as a lieutenant.

"For as long as I can remember I’ve wanted to be a police officer," LaGrosa said.

"It is something I’ve always loved," she said. "I always saw the impact [that family and friends in law enforcement] make on the community in Hillsdale. That is something I want to bring to South Hackensack."

LaGrosa graduated from Pascack Valley High School, where she was a varsity softball and basketball player.

She played Division II softball her first year at St. Thomas Aquinas College in Rockland County but ultimately chose to pursue her dream in law enforcement instead.

The township's police department had been looking for a female officer for “quite some time,” according to South Hackensack Mayor and Police Commissioner Yris Encarnacion.

“We don’t have to do that anymore,” she said. “This is an excellent addition to our community. It’s about time. It’s the right time -- we are overdue.”

Edgar Olave and Joseph Barbiera were also sworn in.

Edgar Olave being sworn in.

Joseph Barbiera shakes committee members' hands after being sworn in.

"We are very pleased that Ashley will be joining the police department as out first female officer," South Hackensack Police Chief Joseph Terraccino said.

"She was a highly-qualified candidate during the hiring process and I have no doubt she will make an outstanding officer."

LaGrosa is looking forward to making her dream come true.

"I’m very excited to have a career as a police officer in South Hackensack alongside some of the greatest men in blue," LaGrosa said. "I want to serve as a role model to everyone in the community."

