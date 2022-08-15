It's 420 — As In Pounds Of Pot Seized In Bergen County Stop

A Queens driver stopped by detectives was charged with hauling more than 400 pounds of marijuana through Bergen County -- 420, to be exact.

Coincidence?

Lifan Feng, 20, of Flushing, Queens was stopped at an undisclosed location in Ridgefield, not far from the George Washington Bridge, by members of Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Narcotic Task Force.

A search turned up the possibly random weight of 420 pounds of pot that the prosecutor said was packaged for sale.

You can legally possess up to six ounces under New Jersey’s new marijuana laws. Any weight over that gets you ticketed or arrested. Major weight brings stiff fines.

The value of the weed depends on several factors, not the least of which is quality. Where it was due to be sold and in what amounts also play a role. Conservatively, wholesale estimates value 420 pounds of herb somewhere in the neighborhood of $1 million.

Feng was charged with first-degree possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and sent to the Bergen County Jail late last Thursday.

A judge in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack released him the next day, with conditions, pending trial.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.