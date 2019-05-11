Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Fairview Officer Backing Up Colleague Injured In North Bergen Crash
News

Ithaca Soccer Goalie Jase Barrack Of Upper Saddle River Dies In Off-Campus Incident

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Ithaca College junior Jase Barrack died on May 10 after an off-campus incident, school officials said. His organs will be donated to help others live.
Ithaca College junior Jase Barrack died on May 10 after an off-campus incident, school officials said. His organs will be donated to help others live. Photo Credit: Jase Barrack Facebook

Upper Saddle River's Jase Barrack died of injuries sustained in an incident off-campus incident at Ithaca College, school officials said.

Jase was taken off of life-support by his family on Friday, May 10, Ithaca College president Shirley M. Collado to the campus community. His organs will be donated to help others live.

Details of the incident and the athlete's injuries were not made public.

The Northern Highlands Regional High School graduate (Class of 2016) was majoring in athletic training in the School of Health Sciences and Human Performance. He was on track to graduate from Ithaca in 2020.

Jase was a goalie on Ithaca's men's soccer team and an athletic trainer for the women's softball team.

"I want to extend my heartfelt sympathies to Jase’s family, friends, classmates, teammates, professors, and all who are affected by this tragedy, which comes at a time when our campus community is collectively celebrating the end of the academic year," Collado said.

"I ask that we please pause to keep Jase and his loved ones in our thoughts and prayers, and to please continue to look out for one another."

A campus memorial will be on Monday at 6 p.m. in Muller Chapel.

Barstool Ithaca expressed condolences on Twitter.

"Deeply saddens me to have to write this," the tweet says. "Today we lost a friend, classmate, and fellow bomber Jase. The impact you’ve made on and around campus will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.