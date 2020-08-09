Isaias Update: Here's The County Breakdown Of NJ Residents Still Without Power

Tens of thousands of New Jersey residents were still without power five days after Tropical Storm Isaias hit the region.

Many of the 40,000 residents in the dark were not expected to have power restored until Tuesday night -- right in the middle of a three-day heatwave.

Scroll down for a list of outages per county, according to utility company outage maps at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

ATLANTIC COUNTY: 163

BERGEN: 7,015

BURLINGTON: 581

CAMDEN: 27

CAPE MAY: 73

CUMBERLAND COUNTY: 18

ESSEX: 4,967

GLOUCESTER: 60

HUDSON: 234

HUNTERDON: 960

MERCER: 124

MIDDLESEX: 524

MONMOUTH: 4,130

MORRIS: 9,160

OCEAN: 486

PASSAIC: 3,373

SALEM COUNTY: 20

SOMERSET: 3,980

SUSSEX: 3,982

UNION: 805

WARREN: 98

New Jersey officials were continuing to "press all major utilities to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday morning.

As crews work 24/7 restoring power to those affected by #Isaias, they're also restoring power from new damage caused by this week's t-storms. Pls note, https://t.co/ZxO5f3jkCr reflects all customers w/out service, including those related to Isaias, the later storms+other causes. pic.twitter.com/7DTeN1KI23 — PSE&G (@PSEGdelivers) August 8, 2020

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.