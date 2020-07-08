Isaias Storm Damage Prompts Closure Of More Than A Dozen State Parks And Forests

Several New Jersey state parks and forests have been closed to visitors due to the assessment of damage and cleanup efforts following Tropical Storm Isaias, parks officials said Friday.

The following state parks and forests remain fully closed to visitors:

Allaire State Park

Atsion Recreation Area

Bull's Island Recreation Area

Cheesequake State Park

Farny State Park

Hacklebarney State Park

Long Pond Ironworks State Park

Monmouth Battlefield State Park

Norvin Green State Forest

Penn State Forest

Ramapo Mountain State Forest

Rancocas State Park

Stephens State Park

Tall Pines State Preserve

Warren Grove Recreation Area

Washington Rock State Park

Additionally, Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park is partially closed with limited access, and all but the Ringwood Manor Section of Ringwood State Park is closed, officials said.

For updates, check the New Jersey State Parks Facebook page.

