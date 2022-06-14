Is Anyone More Excited For Possible New NJ Fast Food Joints Than This Food Network Star?

No one is more excited for Arby's and Popeye's restaurants possibly coming to New Jersey than Food Network personality Sunny Anderson.

The fast food joints could be coming to the plot of land formerly home to Ahart’s Market, where Anderson can be seen in an Instagram video as demolition was under way.

The New York Times best selling author hosted "How'd That Get On My Plate?" in 2008 and "Cooking for Real" on Food Network.

“When I moved from Brooklyn to Rescue Mountain in 2016, I was looking for plenty of space for fetch and privacy,” Anderson writes in the caption of the video posted on Thursday, June 9.

“I got that, but some creature comforts were more than just a few blocks away unlike Brooklyn where everything seemed like a 5-10 min walk.”

The video was flooded with replies from Anderson fans, Phillipsburg natives, and other TV personalities who are understandably just as excited for the property’s sure-to-be prosperous future.

“OMG YOU BROKE THE INTERNET WITH THIS,” TV host Ali Khan writes.

“I’m so confused….didn’t you go vegan just a minute ago?” reads another comment.

“Yes, on April Fool's Day!” Anderson jests back.

