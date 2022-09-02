Irate Philly Dunkin' Donuts Customer Berates Workers In Viral TikTok Video

Video of an irate Dunkin' Donuts customer berating workers at a Philadelphia store was going viral on TikTok.

The video posted by Alexis Isabel (@lexxxiiiig) on Tuesday, Aug. 30 shows the unidentified woman criticizing the staff and demanding doughnuts, before yelling a racist remark.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department told Daily Voice that they'd "look into this."

"I'm going to call ISIS on your ass," the woman shouts at the worker behind the register. She then tells them, "I want it in cash," regarding her order, and asks "Where's the f***ing reciept?" “I paid for ’em. They’re mine,” the woman goes on to say. “I want a dozen f***ing donuts, now.”

The video had more than 17 million views as of Friday, Sept. 2.

The one-sided argument continues, with the woman threatening to call the cops before telling them, "you're going to be on the fu**ing news!" Seconds later, she slams her bank card onto the counter, which falls near the register. The woman then angrily orders the workers to pick up her card.

"I said, pick up my Bank of America card, it's right fu**ing there.” “I ain’t going nowhere, bitch,” she seemingly responds to a worker. “You suck my d***!”

The two-minute clip ends with the woman pulling out her phone and allegedly calling the police.

Alexis Isabel, who is six months pregnant, claims she was the only other person in the store who said something. After she did, that’s when she began recording.

“I called her a racist, I asked her to stop, and she just started screaming, cursing, and escalating,” she says in a follow-up video.

“I am very pregnant, so I didn’t want it to escalate anymore ‘cus you never know what anybody’s capable of.”

Alexis Isabel says she called the police, but wasn't immediately aware if the woman was arrested and/or charged.

“This is Philly, so there’s a lot of bigger fish to fry than me calling the cops and saying this lady at Dunkin’ Donuts is going insane.”

Watch the encounter here and Alexis Isabel's follow-up video here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.