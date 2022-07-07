Investigators Probe Fort Lee Apartment Building Blaze

People shooting off fireworks apparently were responsible for igniting a fire at a Fort Lee apartment complex, authorities said.

Members of the borough Fire Prevention Bureau were investigating what responders said was an accidental July 4th blaze at Arrive Fort Lee on Crest Lane.

Firefighters doused the flames, which had spread to the building from two Dumpsters ignited by fireworks shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Mutual aid responders at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Cliffside Park, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs, Leonia, Palisades Park and Ridgefield.

PHOTOS: Werner R. Ennesser

