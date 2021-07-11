Investigators: Paterson Man, 19, Shot, Killed In Poconos Over Alleged $100 Debt

UPDATE: A Pennsylvania man claimed he shot and killed a Paterson teen in the Poconos over an alleged $100 debt, authorities said after arresting him and an accused accomplice.

Tyrone Michael Parson, 19, of Stroudsburg lured Jaheem Keith Alston, also 19, into a purported drug deal before pulling out a gun and firing several shots at him on Oct. 16, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Alston's body was later found in a wooded area of Middle Smithfield Township, about 15 minutes west of the Delaware Water Gap, they said.

Parson allegedly told investigators that Alston -- who was graduated from Lodi High School last year -- hadn't paid for marijuana several times and owed him roughly $100, according to court papers.

Parson had help in the ambush from Kellie Vanessa Nelson, 18 of East Stroudsburg, State Police said.

Nelson apparently picked up Parson, then took him to get Alston, reports show. She reportedly told police she was following instructions and wasn't aware of the murder plot.

As Alston approached the vehicle, Parson began handing him pot with one hand, then pulled a pistol with his other hand from between the car seats and fired several times, authorities said.

The couple then drove off, they said.

State Police who responded to a report of shots fired eventually found Alston. A Monroe County coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

State Police said they arrested Parson and Nelson without incident on Thursday. They remained held in the Monroe County Correctional Facility in Stroudsburg.

Parson is charged with homicide. Nelson, meanwhile, is charged with hindering and evidence tampering, among other counts.

The homicide came two nights after the body of the victim's missing cousin, 26-year-old Kiariff Alston of Glen Rock, was found in the waters off the Jersey Shore.

